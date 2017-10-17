Waves Takes Off

Photo: Waves CEO Nick Magliocchetti (second left) welcomes the Cazanove team. (Photo Waves)

On-demand air taxi provider Waves has flown its maiden flight. The carrier started the soft launch of its passenger and freight service between Guernsey and Jersey on October 11. Waves is using what it describes as a ‘friends and family’ approach for the soft launch to test every stage of the operation from booking and boarding through to flying and disembarking.

“This is a new approach to air travel and we want to ensure that every element exceeds not only our clients’ expectations but also our own,” explained Waves CEO Nick Magliocchetti. “A soft launch using friends and family, who understand what we are trying to achieve and how we intend to do that, allows us to test everything in the smallest possible detail.”

“We have spent months working on what Waves is, and how it will operate, but only once you put it all into practice can you truly see how everything comes together. Overall, I’m delighted with how everything is working and it’s only little things, which we couldn’t have foreseen, that need to be changed before we can start operating commercially.”

Cazenove Capital was the first company to use Waves to enable some of its team to travel from Guernsey to Jersey for an investment seminar.

Julian Winser, CEO of Cazenove Capital, explained: “Having the option of booking flights at times which are convenient for us, reduced check in times and up to date communication in the event of delays has many benefits for any business. Cazanove is delighted that we are the first company to be using Waves and based on our experience, we’re looking forward to being regular customers going forward.”

Waves is currently using Cessna Grand Caravan 2-CREW (c/n 208B2148) with additional aircraft due to arrive shortly.

Magliocchetti added: “The whole team are incredibly excited to see months and months of hard work coming together into a unique offering that meets the islands’ needs for air travel.”