Wizz Air Prepares for Brexit

Photo: Wizz Air UK expects to recieve its AOC next year. (Wizz Air)

Hungarian Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has reaffirmed its commitment to the UK by announcing plans to launch a local offshoot. Wizz Air UK, the new London Luton-based division has applied to the CAA for an AOC and Operating Licence and expects to launch its first services – using British-registered aircraft – in March.

Unveiling its plans, Wizz Air said the UK subsidiary will employ up to 100 staff, including pilots, cabin crew and management, by the end of next year while it will also take control of many of the 41 routes already served by its Budapest-based parent.

Chief Executive Officer József Váradi added: “[The UK AOC] is the natural, next-step in the development of our UK business and will bring additional investment and jobs to our UK base at Luton. The UK remains the single biggest travel market in Europe and we are currently the UK’s eighth largest operator – this move is also part of our broader strategy to ensure that our UK operations are Brexit-ready.”