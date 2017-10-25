Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Wizz Air Prepares for Brexit

Wizz Air Prepares for Brexit

Published: October 25th, 2017

Photo: Wizz Air UK expects to recieve its AOC next year. (Wizz Air)

 

Hungarian Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has reaffirmed its commitment to the UK by announcing plans to launch a local offshoot.  Wizz Air UK, the new London Luton-based division has applied to the CAA for an AOC and Operating Licence and expects to launch its first services – using British-registered aircraft – in March.

Unveiling its plans, Wizz Air said the UK subsidiary will employ up to 100 staff, including pilots, cabin crew and management, by the end of next year while it will also take control of many of the 41 routes already served by its Budapest-based parent.

Chief Executive Officer József Váradi added: “[The UK AOC] is the natural, next-step in the development of our UK business and will bring additional investment and jobs to our UK base at Luton.  The UK remains the single biggest travel market in Europe and we are currently the UK’s eighth largest operator – this move is also part of our broader strategy to ensure that our UK operations are Brexit-ready.”

Posted in News Tagged with: , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP