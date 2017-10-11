Zenith Grows Learjet 75 Fleet

Photo: Zenith Aviation has ordered two more Learjet 75s. (Photo Bombardier)

London-based Zenith Aviation has ordered two additional Bombardier Learjet 75s. The order, which was announced on the eve of the National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA’s) annual Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (BACE) in Las Vegas, doubles Zenith’s Learjet 75 fleet. The company says both jets will be based in the UK with several airports being considered.

“Since their delivery at the end of last year, we have benefited significantly from adding two Learjet 75 aircraft into our existing fleet, almost doubling our hours flown in 2017.” said Zenith Aviation’s Managing Director, Stuart Mulholland. “We’re extremely happy with their performance and more clients are requesting the Learjet brand, re-energising the demand for the traditional double-club, eight-seat configuration. With the additional Learjet 75 aircraft arriving next year, we look forward to being able to satisfy our ever-increasing customer demand in 2018.”

Christophe Degoumois, Vice President, Sales, Europe, Russia, CIS, Bombardier Business Aircraft, added: “It’s very clear that the impressive capabilities of our Learjet 75 business jet, along with Zenith Aviation’s commitment to impeccable service, are a winning combination with customers. We were proud to celebrate our 100th Learjet 75 aircraft delivery in June, and this remarkable aircraft will continue to lead the way by bringing advanced large-jet features to the light and super-light jet segments.”