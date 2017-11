100 Not Out for Emirates

Photo: Emirates has taken delivery of its 100th Airbus A380. (Photo Airbus)

Dubai-based Emirates has welcomed the 100th Airbus A380 to its fleet. The aircraft, registered A6-EUV (c/n 239), was handed over to the carrier during a special ceremony at the manufacturer’s Hamburg/Finkenwerder facility on November 3, which was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, Emirates’ Chairman and Chief Executive, and Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline.

Sheikh Ahmed said: “This is a tremendous moment for Emirates, for Airbus and for our many partners involved in the A380 programme. There is no doubt that the A380 has had a big positive impact on aerospace manufacturing and the broader aviation industry, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs and stimulating innovation and new product development in many related areas such as ground handling, catering, airport facilities and cabin products, to name a few.

The milestone aircraft is powered by Rolls-Royce engines and configured in a three class layout with 14 private suites in First Class, 76 seats in Business and 426 in Economy. It also features the airline’s newly revamped Onboard Lounge.

Sheikh Ahmed added: “Importantly, the A380 also brought the flying experience for our customers to the next level. The aircraft itself is a showpiece of engineering. It is the world’s largest commercial passenger jet but it is quiet and efficient and at Emirates we’ve utilised the onboard real estate to redefine the thinking around inflight products and experience. Our flight crew love to fly it and our customers love to fly in it.

“For Emirates, the A380 has been a success. We’ve been able to utilise it at slot-constrained airports, as well as at regional and ‘secondary’ airports where we have grown passenger demand. Each time we deploy an A380 onto a route, it typically stimulates further traffic and demand as travellers are attracted by our flagship A380 experience. We remain committed to the programme and will work closely with Airbus and our partners to continually enhance our A380 product as we look ahead to receiving our remaining 42 aircraft on order.”

Enders praised the role Emirates has played in the A380 programme: “It is a source of immense satisfaction for everyone at Airbus that such a visionary airline has believed in the A380 from the beginning and chosen it as its flagship and the backbone of its operations. And, of course, it is always exciting to hear positive feedback from our customers and passengers about the aircraft, while associating it with Dubai’s success as the world’s most dynamic air transport hub.”

The 100th A380 features a special livery in tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the United Arab Emirates, and will be on display at the Dubai Air Show before entering commercial service.