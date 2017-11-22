Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

All Change at Utair

Published: November 22nd, 2017

Photo: Utair's new livery includes a revised, minimalist logo and simplified titles. (AirTeamImages.com/Alexander Mishin)

 

Russian carrier Utair has unveiled a new livery as part of a wider rebranding exercise.  Describing the colour scheme as deliberately “clear and concise” to illustrate “simplicity”, the company’s VP passenger airline marketing Alina Scherbinina added: “Passengers are not interested in flying but about what awaits them upon arrival.  The mission of Utair is to bring people together, and make aviation simple, transparent and convenient.”

The new look – consisting of a revised, minimalist logo and simplified titles – was made public just days after the carrier’s CCO Pavel Permyakov revealed details of a bold expansion plan, due to launch in 2019 with the aim of increasing domestic market share to 10% from the current 6.8%.  The cornerstone of the strategy is the replacement of Utair’s ageing Boeing 737-500s with as-yet-unidentified new-generation airliners.  It is understood the airline is keen to maintain its affiliation with the US manufacturer, and is considering the 737-800 and 737 MAX 8, as well as other types.

The Surgut-based airline will also develop its hub at Moscow/Vnukovo, improve regional connections via increased frequencies and additional services, and grow its digital sales channels.

