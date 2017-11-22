All Change at Utair

Photo: Utair's new livery includes a revised, minimalist logo and simplified titles. (AirTeamImages.com/Alexander Mishin)

Russian carrier Utair has unveiled a new livery as part of a wider rebranding exercise. Describing the colour scheme as deliberately “clear and concise” to illustrate “simplicity”, the company’s VP passenger airline marketing Alina Scherbinina added: “Passengers are not interested in flying but about what awaits them upon arrival. The mission of Utair is to bring people together, and make aviation simple, transparent and convenient.”

The new look – consisting of a revised, minimalist logo and simplified titles – was made public just days after the carrier’s CCO Pavel Permyakov revealed details of a bold expansion plan, due to launch in 2019 with the aim of increasing domestic market share to 10% from the current 6.8%. The cornerstone of the strategy is the replacement of Utair’s ageing Boeing 737-500s with as-yet-unidentified new-generation airliners. It is understood the airline is keen to maintain its affiliation with the US manufacturer, and is considering the 737-800 and 737 MAX 8, as well as other types.

The Surgut-based airline will also develop its hub at Moscow/Vnukovo, improve regional connections via increased frequencies and additional services, and grow its digital sales channels.