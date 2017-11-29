Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

ATR 72-500 Certified for Canada

Published: November 29th, 2017

Photo: Transport Canada has issued a type certificate for the ATR 72-500 that will enable Canadian airlines to operate the larger version of the turboprop. (Photo ATR)

 

Transport Canada has issued a type certificate for the ATR 72-500 that will enable Canadian airlines to operate the larger version of the turboprop.

Today, around 40 examples of the 48-seat ATR42-500 are flying with carriers in Canada, and the Franco-Italian manufacturer believes certification of its 78-seat stablemate will bring further opportunities for operators in both passenger or cargo configurations.

Alessandro Amendola, Senior Vice President Engineering at ATR, remarked: “Obtaining this latest certificate will allow us to expand the operational scope of our family of aircraft.  Once again, ATRs have proven that they are the perfect match for challenging markets such as Canada, where their ability to fly in extreme cold, icy weather conditions, take-off and land on unpaved and short runways is invaluable.”

