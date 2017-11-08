Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Bombardier Lines Up Significant C Series Order

Published: November 8th, 2017

Photo: An unnamed European airline has signed an LOI for up to 61 Bombardier C Series jets. (Photo Bombardier)

 

Bombardier has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with an undisclosed European airline for up to 61 C Series aircraft.  The deal, which consists of 31 firm orders and 30 options, was disclosed by the Montreal-based manufacturer during its 3Q17 earnings results.

“This significant new order confirms the increasing confidence customers have in the C Series,” Alain Bellemare, President and CEO, Bombardier, said.  “Looking forward, as Airbus joins the programme, and with the C Series continuing to prove itself in service, we expect sales momentum to accelerate quickly.”

Bombardier expects the LOI to be converted to a firm purchase agreement by the end of the year.  Based on the list price, a firm order would be valued at approximately $2.4bn, which would increase to nearly $4.8bn if all 30 options are exercised.

