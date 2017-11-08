Bombardier Lines Up Significant C Series Order

Photo: An unnamed European airline has signed an LOI for up to 61 Bombardier C Series jets. (Photo Bombardier)

Bombardier has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with an undisclosed European airline for up to 61 C Series aircraft. The deal, which consists of 31 firm orders and 30 options, was disclosed by the Montreal-based manufacturer during its 3Q17 earnings results.

“This significant new order confirms the increasing confidence customers have in the C Series,” Alain Bellemare, President and CEO, Bombardier, said. “Looking forward, as Airbus joins the programme, and with the C Series continuing to prove itself in service, we expect sales momentum to accelerate quickly.”

Bombardier expects the LOI to be converted to a firm purchase agreement by the end of the year. Based on the list price, a firm order would be valued at approximately $2.4bn, which would increase to nearly $4.8bn if all 30 options are exercised.