Dubai: Boeing wins Azerbaijan Airlines Deal

Photo: Azerbaijan Airlines has ordered five more 787-8 Dreamliners. (Photo Boeing)

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announced an order for five Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners and a commitment to purchase two “large freighters” on day one of the Dubai Airshow. The agreement is valued at $1.9bn at current list prices. Boeing says the freighter commitment will be finalised at a later date.

AZAL currently operates two 787 Dreamliners, which were delivered to the Baku-based carrier in December 2014.

“Ordering additional 787 Dreamliner airplanes will greatly expand our airline’s capabilities, allowing us to serve new destinations and carry more passengers,” said AZAL President Jahangir Askerov. “We are delighted to expand our partnership with the Boeing Company, which has been a reliable partner in supplying modern airplanes, and helping us operate and maintain the jets.”

Kevin McAllister, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, remarked: “We appreciate Azerbaijan Airlines’ growing confidence in the Boeing 787 and the airplane’s market-leading fuel efficiency and passenger-pleasing features. The 787 Dreamliner will play a key role in Azerbaijan’s fleet modernisation plan, help them open new routes, and contribute to their long-term success.”

The airline has also been revealed as the launch customer for the 787 Landing Gear Exchange Program offered by Boeing Global Services. The service enables airlines to exchange landing gears that require repair or overhaul for a set of certified examples from a pool that Boeing maintains.