Dubai: Emirates Orders 787-10

Photo: Emirates has ordered 40 Boeing 787-10s. (Photo Emirates)

Emirates kicked off the Dubai Airshow with a bumper order for 40 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners. The deal, including associated equipment, is valued at $15.1bn at current list prices. Under the terms of the agreement Emirates has the ability to switch to the smaller 787-9.

“Emirates’ orders today will be delivered from 2022, taking the airline well into the 2030s,” said Sheik Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

“Some of these will be replacements so that we maintain a young and efficient fleet, and others will power our future network growth. We see the 787 as a great complement to our 777 and A380 fleet, providing us with more flexibility to serve a range of destinations as we develop our global route network. It has always been Emirates’ strategy to invest in the most advanced and efficient aircraft, and today’s orders reflect that. Today’s announcement also speaks to our confidence in the future of aviation in the UAE and the region.”

Emirates’ 787s will be delivered in a mix of two- and three-class configurations, seating between 240 and 330 passengers. The airline says it is currently evaluating engine options for the aircraft.

The Dubai-based carrier cancelled an order for the Dreamliner’s rival, the Airbus A350, in 2014. Emirates had originally committed to 50 A350-900s and 20 -1000s but backed out of the deal after conducting a fleet requirement review. Al Maktoum said that Emirates’ decision to go with the Dreamliner now was because it was “the best option”.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister said: “We are excited that Emirates has selected the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner to power its fleet expansion and future growth. This is an airplane that will set a new benchmark for operating economics in the commercial aviation industry when it enters service next year. Emirates’ endorsement of the 787 Dreamliner extends our long-standing partnership and will sustain many jobs in the United States.”