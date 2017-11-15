Dubai: flydubai Increases its MAX Commitment

Photo: flydubai has agreed to take 225 more Boeing 737 MAX jets. (Photo flydubai)

Low-cost carrier flydubai has signed a commitment for 225 Boeing 737 MAX jets, valued at $27bn. The deal, covering 175 aircraft and 50 purchase rights, was announced at the Dubai Airshow where the airline’s first 737 MAX 8 had been part of the static display. More than 50 of the first 175 airframes will be MAX 10s with the rest made up of MAX 8 and MAX 9 jets.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman flydubai, said: “Today’s aircraft order underlines the success of flydubai’s founding vision helping to strengthen trade and tourism links across its network and has contributed to the enhanced connectivity of Dubai’s aviation hub. In under a decade, flydubai has extended its network to 97 destinations in 44 countries and we look forward to the arrival of the new aircraft from 2019 in support of our future ambitions.”

This latest announcement surpasses flydubai’s previous record order of 75 MAXs and 11 737-800s signed at the 2013 Dubai Airshow. It takes the number of aircraft the low-cost carrier has on order to 320. By the end of the year, flydubai will have a fleet of 61 737-800 and MAX 8 jets, with a further 70 due for delivery by 2023.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer, flydubai added: “Today marks the next chapter in flydubai’s success story. Since we launched in 2009, flydubai has opened up 67 previously underserved markets serving our passengers across the region. We welcome the continuation of our long partnership with Boeing. We ordered this aircraft model as it has given us the versatility and flexibility to carry 44 million passengers since our first flight.”

Kevin McAllister, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO, remarked: “We are extremely honoured that flydubai has selected to be an all-Boeing operator for many years to come. This record-breaking agreement builds on our strong partnership with flydubai and the other leading carriers of this region. With flydubai’s proven business model and ambitious growth plans, we look forward to hundreds of flydubai 737 MAXs connecting Dubai with the rest of the world.”