Dubai: Gulf Air Signs 787 Deal

Published: November 14th, 2017

Photo: Gulf Air and DAE sign the lease agreement for five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. (Photo Gulf Air)

 

Bahraini national carrier Gulf Air has signed a lease agreement with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) for five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.  Deliveries will begin in 2018 under the terms of the deal, which was announced on day two of the Dubai Airshow.

Gulf Air Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Captain Waleed Abdulhameed Al Alawi said: “Our agreement with Dubai Aerospace Enterprise sees Gulf Air gear up for a landmark moment in our history as we welcome five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in the coming months.  The incoming aircraft represent an important step in our strategic direction towards furthering Gulf Air’s fleet modernisation process, enhancing passenger comfort and broadening our network as we look to strengthen our presence across the globe.”

Firoz Tarapore, Dubai Aerospace Chief Executive Officer, remarked: “We are pleased to be in a position to support Gulf Air’s fleet strategy in 2018 as they look to develop their route offering.  Leasing these top-of-the-range aircraft underlines Dubai Aerospace Enterprise’s ability to work with customers with varying requirements and is made possible by our long-standing presence in the leasing and finance space.  We look forward to supporting one of the Gulf region’s premier airlines as it continues to grow.”

