Dubai: Indigo Partners Signs Mega Airbus MOU

Photo: Indigo Partners has signed an MOU for 430 A320neo Family jets. (Photo Airbus)

Airbus is celebrating after Indigo Partners’ four portfolio airlines signed a memorandum of understanding for 430 A320neo Family aircraft. The jets will be split between Frontier Airlines, JetSMART, Volaris and Wizz Air upon completion of the final purchase agreement.

The commitment, comprising of 273 A320neos and 157 A321neos, is valued at $49.5bn at list prices and was announced on day four of the Dubai Airshow.

“This significant commitment for 430 additional aircraft underscores our optimistic view of the growth potential of our family of low-cost airlines, as well as our confidence in the A320neo Family as a platform for that growth,” said Bill Franke, Managing Partner of Indigo Partners. “Our airlines know that a great aircraft coupled with a great business plan will create value for our customers. We look forward to bringing comfort and low fares to more passengers around the world as Wizz Air, Volaris, JetSMART and Frontier continue to expand.”

Hungary’s Wizz Air will take 72 A320neos and 74 A321neos from the commitment while American low-cost carrier Frontier is getting 100 A320neos and 34 A321neos. Chile’s JetSMART is down for 56 A320neos and 14 A321neos while Volaris of Mexico will take 46 A320neos and 34 A321neos.

Franke said engine selections for the new aircraft would be announced at a later date.

John Leahy, Airbus Chief Operating Officer – Customers, said: “Indigo Partners have been a tremendous customer and supporter of the Airbus single-aisle fleet for many years. An order for 430 aircraft is remarkable, but it’s particularly gratifying to all of us at Airbus when it comes from a group of airline professionals who know our products as well as the folks at Indigo Partners do. We are proud to augment their airline fleets in Latin America, North America and Europe with the single-aisle aircraft that offers the lowest operating costs, longest range and most spacious cabin: the A320neo Family.”

Indigo Partners is a private equity fund based in Phoenix, Arizona, specialising in investments in air transportation.