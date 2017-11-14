Dubai: Wataniya Signs for neos

Photo: Wataniya Airways has selected the Airbus A320neo Family for its fleet expansion plans. (Photo Airbus)

Low-cost carrier Wataniya Airways has selected the Airbus A320neo Family for its fleet expansion. Golden Falcon Aviation, the exclusive aircraft provider for the Kuwaiti airline, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the manufacturer for 25 A320neo Family jets on day three of the Dubai Airshow.

Wataniya Chairman Ali Al Fouzan, explained: “We are looking forward to upgrading and further enhancing our fleet. The A320neo Family will offer our customers the most comfortable and modern cabins with 18in wide seats whilst ensuring profitability and efficiency. The addition of the aircraft will enable us to further strengthen our network as we continue to serve our valued customers.”

Wataniya Airways resumed operations in July after a six-year hiatus and uses a fleet of two A320ceos on a network covering the Middle East and Europe.

John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft, said: “This new order of 25 A320neo Family aircraft demonstrates the confidence in our leading single-aisle aircraft. Its operational efficiency and unrivalled passenger comfort make it the perfect choice for Wataniya’s fleet expansion and growth plans.”