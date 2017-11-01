Embraer Confirms E2 Delivery Schedule

Photo: Widerøe will receive its first E190-E2 in April next year. (Photo Embraer)

Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer has revealed the first production E190-E2 will be delivered to launch customer Widerøe in April. Scandinavia’s largest regional airline, will start revenue services with the new aircraft shortly afterwards.

John Slattery, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, said: “Since the programme’s launch, the first half of 2018 has always been our target [to start deliveries], and now we are making good on this commitment. From the beginning the E2 has been, and remains, on time, on budget and better than the initial specification. We’ll deliver to the market a mature and robust aircraft.”

He went on to add that Widerøe has signed a contract for up to 15 E2 jets consisting of three firm orders for the E190-E2 and purchase rights for 12 further E2s with the deal being valued at $873m if all purchase rights are exercised.

Stein Nilsen, CEO of Widerøe, added that the airline was configuring its E190-E2s in a comfortable single-class layout with 114 seats. “We have been working closely with Embraer’s teams to guarantee a very smooth entry into service (EIS). Over the next few months we will be intensifying our work with familiarising our technical, ground handling, flight operations and flight crews with this new aeroplane.”