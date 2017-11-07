First MAX Delivered to Chinese Customer

Photo: Air China has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8. (Photo Boeing)

Air China has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8, B-1397 (c/n 60872). The jet, which was handed over on November 3, is the first example delivered to a Chinese customer, with the Asian nation expected to be home to 100 MAX airframes by the end of next year.

“Air China has been a longstanding valued customer for decades,” said Rick Anderson, Vice President of Sales, Northeast Asia, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “This delivery marks another significant milestone in our enduring partnership. We are confident that the 737 MAX 8 will play a key role in Air China’s continued growth.”

The Chinese national flag carrier already operates a large contingent of Boeing aircraft including seven 747-8s, 26 777-300ERs, 11 787-9 Dreamliners and more than 140 737NGs.