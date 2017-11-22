IndiGo Receives First Turboprop

Photo: IndiGo's first ATR 72-600 was handed over on November 17. (ATR)

India’s largest airline by market share, IndiGo, has taken delivery of its first ATR 72-600. The aircraft, VH-IYA (c/n 1457), was handed over to the carrier on November 17 and is the first of 50 turboprops it ordered earlier this year. IndiGo says the delivery represents a major step in its ambitious plan to further develop its fleet through introducing the fuel-efficient and cost-effective ATR 72-600 to expand its regional footprint and bring air connectivity to smaller Indian airports and communities.

IndiGo is introducing the new ATRs into its fleet as part of the Indian government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme, which aims to boost economic development, employment and tourism by connecting smaller and remote cities. In support of the scheme the government is planning to construct 100 new airports in the next three years.

Aditya Ghosh, President of IndiGo, commented: “By taking delivery of this first ATR 72-600 we are now one step closer to launching our turboprop operations by the end of this year. We are excited at the opportunity of once again being able to redefine air travel in India by bringing the reliability and efficiency of IndiGo’s operations to towns and regions that have so far been connected by unreliable air services or have been subject to exorbitant ticket prices.”