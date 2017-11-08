J-AIR Grows E190 Fleet

Photo: J-AIR has taken delivery of its tenth E190. (Photo Embraer)

Japan Airlines subsidiary J-AIR has taken delivery of its tenth Embraer 190. The jet, JA250J (c/n 19000741), was ferried from the manufactuer’s São José dos Campos facility on October 27, arriving at the carrier’s Osaka/Itami base on October 31.

The 95-seat dual class jet is being put into service on flights from Itami to Hakodate and Aomori. These routes were previously flown by E170s but growing demand has led to a need for a larger aircraft.

“We welcome the tenth E190 to the J-AIR family and we look forward to expanding J-AIR’s operations of the E190 on domestic routes mainly from Osaka (Itami) and Tokyo (Haneda) to deliver greater customer convenience and comfort to our customers” said Tetsuya Onuki, President of J-AIR. “The E190 fleet has demonstrated a very high service reliability, enabling us to deliver on our on-time promise to customers.”

J-AIR launched E190 operations in May last year, with the type enjoying a 99.85% service reliability rate in its first 12 months.

Cesar Pereira, Vice President of Embraer Commercial Aviation in Asia Pacific, said: “J-AIR’s E190 fleet complements their E170 operations – enabling the airline to sustainably enter and grow new markets. The move to utilise the E190 with extra capacity on these routes reflects the dynamics of Japan’s domestic market and the focus on providing customers a premium experience on regional flights. Coupled with the remarkably high service reliability of the E-Jets fleet at J-AIR, we are confident that our E-Jets will continue to add strong value to J-AIR’s operations.”