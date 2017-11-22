A350-1000 Certified

Photo: One of the three Airbus A350-1000 prototypes the manufacturer used for the type's certification process. (Photo Airbus)

Following an intensive flight test programme Airbus has been awarded the type certificate for the A350-1000 by the European Aviation Safety Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The milestone was reached in less than a year, during which the aircraft’s airframe and systems have been tested beyond their design limits. Three Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 powered aircraft accumulated over 1,600 hours of flight testing, including 150 hours using the same aircraft in an airline-like operational environment to demonstrate the variant’s readiness for entry into service.

Fabrice Brégier, Airbus COO and President Commercial Aircraft, remarked: “Receiving the A350-1000 type certificate in less than one year after its first flight is an incredible achievement for Airbus and for all our partners. The aircraft benefits from the maturity of its smaller sibling, the A350-900. We now look forward to delivering the first aircraft to Qatar Airways by the end of the year.