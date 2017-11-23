Surf Air Relocates to London City

Photo: Surf Air is adding two Pilatus PC-12s to its European operation. (Photo Surf Air)

Subscription based private carrier Surf Air is relocating its London operations from Luton to London City from December. The company says it is making the move following feedback from its members.

Simon Talling-Smith, CEO of Surf Air Europe, said: “Surf Air’s convenient subscription model and streamlined service better fits the demanding schedules of busy professionals and frequent travellers. Our move to London City Airport is what our members asked for and reflects the demand for a more efficient approach to business travel.”

Richard Hill, Chief Commercial Officer at London City Airport, remarked: “The Surf Air business model adds an exciting new offer to London City Airport’s time-poor business travellers, to complement our extensive airline network. Surf Air customers will benefit from the outstanding facilities of our private Jet Centre, offering luxury, speed and convenience every time they travel through and our team look forward to getting to know each member personally, so they can cater for their exact requirements.”

Surf Air’s European operations are undergoing a significant expansion. The London-Zurich route became a daily weekday service on November 13, with flights from Zurich to Luxembourg and Munich scheduled to start in February and March respectively.

To aid this expansion, Surf Air is adding two Pilatus PC-12s, which will be based at Zurich. The carrier will continue to use its single Embraer Phenom 300, G-SRFA (c/n 50500300), for its London operations.