WestJet Link Launched

Published: November 30th, 2017

 

Calgary-based WestJet has teamed up with Pacific Coastal Airlines to provide a new regional offering named WestJet Link.

The two carriers have agreed a capacity purchase agreement (CPA), with the new service connecting Lethbridge, Lloydminster, Medicine Hat, Cranbrook and Prince George to WestJet’s Calgary hub.

All WestJet Link flights will be operated using Pacific Coastal Airlines’ 34-seat Saab 340B turboprops, flying in WestJet’s livery, with six seats set aside for WestJet Plus customers.

Ed Sims, WestJet Executive Vice-President, Commercial, said: “A CPA with Pacific Coastal underscores WestJet’s commitment to offering more Canadians access to WestJet’s low fares and growing network.  WestJet Link will be that connection to these communities and will offer more choice and more competition for air travellers, as well as more opportunities to earn and use WestJet Rewards.”

Quentin Smith, President, Pacific Coastal Airlines, remarked: “All of us at Pacific Coastal Airlines are excited and proud to be entering this relationship with WestJet.  Our two airlines, both based in Western Canada, share many similar corporate and guest service values and we feel that this CPA is a perfect partnership to link many new communities to the WestJet network.”

