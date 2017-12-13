Five-Star Lufthansa

Photo: Lufthansa has decorated Boeing 747-8, D-ABYM (c/n 37837), with special '5 Starhansa' titles. (Lufthansa)

Lufthansa is in a celebratory mood after securing a five-star rating from airline and airport review and ranking site Skytrax. The German flag carrier becomes the first in Europe to receive such an accolade – based on passenger reviews spanning a plethora of categories from on-board service and seat comfort to catering and in-flight entertainment – and just the tenth operator in the world.

Lufthansa Chairman Carsten Spohr commented: “The award is a well-deserved recognition of our major efforts to make Lufthansa one of the world’s leading premium airlines again. We’ve caught up because we made huge investments in our fleet, updated all our cabins, introduced digital services, opened new lounges and improved service on board and on the ground. The combination of premium offerings with the quality and professionalism of our employees has earned Lufthansa the status of a five-star airline.”

Skytrax attributed the carrier’s new rating to “the consistency and constancy with which Lufthansa has forged ahead with the modernisation of its product,” citing the airline’s recently upgraded cabins and “restaurant service” in First and Business Class.