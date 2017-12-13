Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Joon Takes Flight

Published: December 13th, 2017

Photo: Joon will eventually operate a mixed fleet of Airbus A320s, A321s and A340s. (Renato Fonseca)

 

New Air France subsidiary Joon has launched its first services.  The self-styled “airline for millennials” is initially using Airbus A320s and, later, A321s transferred from its parent to link its Paris/Charles de Gaulle base with Barcelona, Berlin/Tegel, Lisbon and Porto.  New connections to Istanbul, Cairo, Naples, Oslo and Rome due to come online in late March as the carrier acquires further airframes.

Joon is also expected to add long-haul services to Cape Town, Tehran, Fortaleza and Mahé next year using former Air France A340s.

