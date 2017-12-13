Joon Takes Flight

New Air France subsidiary Joon has launched its first services. The self-styled “airline for millennials” is initially using Airbus A320s and, later, A321s transferred from its parent to link its Paris/Charles de Gaulle base with Barcelona, Berlin/Tegel, Lisbon and Porto. New connections to Istanbul, Cairo, Naples, Oslo and Rome due to come online in late March as the carrier acquires further airframes.
Joon is also expected to add long-haul services to Cape Town, Tehran, Fortaleza and Mahé next year using former Air France A340s.