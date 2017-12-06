Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Nacelle Work for Northern Ireland

Published: December 6th, 2017

Photo: Bombardier has been selected by Airbus as the supplier of a new engine nacelle programme for the Pratt & Whitney powered A320neo Family. (Photo Pratt & Whitney)

 

Canadian aerospace manufacturer Bombardier has been selected by Airbus as the supplier of a new engine nacelle programme for the Pratt & Whitney powered A320neo Family.

The company’s Aerostructures and Engineering Services division, based at the former Short Brothers Belfast facility, will develop and manufacture a new thrust reverser for Airbus, as well as providing aftermarket support for the Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1100G engine casing.  The Belfast operation has extensive experience and expertise, having accumulated more than 40 years in the design, development, manufacture and support of aircraft engine nacelles.

Stephen Addis, Vice President, Customer Services and Programmes, Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services, commented: “We are delighted to have been selected as the supplier for this new nacelle, which will also enable us to build on the relationship we already have with Airbus.  This work package reinforces our long-term strategy to grow our capabilities in the nacelles market and to focus on delivering innovative, higher value products and services in an extremely competitive global environment.”

