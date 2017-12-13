Qatar Commits to A321neo

Photo: Qatar Airways has replaced its original order for 50 Airbus A320neos with a firm commitment for 50 A321neos with the Airbus Cabin Flex (ACF) configuration. (Photo Airbus)

Qatar Airways has replaced its original order for 50 Airbus A320neos with a firm commitment for 50 A321neos with the Airbus Cabin Flex (ACF) configuration. The Doha-based airline placed the original order in 2011 and was set to be the launch operator for the A320neo, but issues surrounding the aircraft’s engines prevented the carrier from taking delivery of a single airframe.

The total value of the new deal, which was signed during French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Qatar in December, is $6.35bn at list prices.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “At a time when Qatar Airways is experiencing unprecedented growth and expansion, the need for efficient, reliable and modern aircraft has never been greater. To answer our need for growth and additional capacity, the A321neo ACF is a world-class choice for our passengers and for our business. Qatar Airways is the fastest growing airline in the world and with this aircraft we will operate the youngest fleet whilst delivering unprecedented comfort and services to our customers.”

The A321neo ACF, which can seat up to 240 passengers, incorporates new door and fuselage enhancements allowing airlines to make better use of the cabin space. (Photo Airbus)