Saratov Airlines Adds Two More E195s

Published: December 6th, 2017

Photo: Russian carrier Saratov Airlines has signed a deal with Embraer for the lease of two further E195s, with deliveries set for early 2018. (Photo Embraer)

 

Russian carrier Saratov Airlines has signed a deal with Embraer for the lease of two further E195s, with deliveries set for early 2018.

In addition, it is extending its flight hour pool programme, where Embraer provides repairable component support for the airline’s expanding E-Jet fleet, until 2021.  The airline was the first E-Jet operator in Russia, beginning with a pair of E195s in December 2013.

Mikhail Gerasimenko, Deputy General Director, JSC, Saratov Airlines, commented: “From the beginning, the E195 has improved our fleet’s efficiency, and that is why we are adding more aircraft of this type.  Also, with the pool programme we know we have the best coverage for our operations, even in the very demanding weather conditions in which we operate.”

The Brazilian manufacturer’s flight hour pool programme, which currently supports more than 30 carriers worldwide, is designed to allow airlines to minimise their upfront investment on expensive repairable inventories and resources and to take advantage of Embraer’s technical expertise and its vast component repair service provider network.

