Photo: Spectacular arrival of LOT Polish Airlines first Boeing 737 MAX 8 at Warsaw Chopin Airport. (Photo LOT Polish Airlines)

LOT Polish Airlines marked the arrival of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 with an impressive low flypast down the main runway at Warsaw Chopin Airport.

The aircraft, SP LVA (c/n 64067), is the first of six examples of the new variant that the Polish flag carrier will be operating on long-term leases from Air Lease Corporation (ALC). As well as the new MAX 8s, LOT is planning to expand its fleet of Dreamliners with the addition of four 787-9s by the end of 2019.

Rafal Milczarski, the airline’s CEO, remarked: “We are proud to be one of the first carriers in the world with the state-of-the-art Boeing 737 MAX in our short- and medium-haul fleet. We are already one of the fastest growing European airlines and I am certain that this big step forward will help us achieve our goals of increasing our operational effectiveness and improving our services.”

Since 2016, the Polish flag carrier has launched 42 new routes including long-haul services to Los Angeles and Newark from Warsaw as well as Kraków to Chicago. Starting in May, it is planning links between Warsaw and Singapore as well as from Budapest to New York and Chicago.

The handover of the 737 MAX 8 to LOT was also a milestone event for ALC as the company’s executive chairman, Stephen F Udvar-Haxy explained: “This is our first 737 MAX lease placement, the LOT aeroplanes will offer the carrier new efficiencies and an enhanced passenger experience that will better serve the carrier’s growing route network.” ALC has 129 more 737 MAXs on order.