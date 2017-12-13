Turkish Freighter

Photo: Turkish Airlines took delivery of its first Boeing 777F freighter on December 7. (Boeing)

Turkish Airlines has taken delivery of its first Boeing 777-200 Freighter. The aircraft, TC-LJL (c/n 60403), arrived in Istanbul on December 7 and is one of two examples on order.

“The delivery of our first 777 Freighter is a milestone event in our cargo business,” Turkish Airlines chairman İlker Aycı said. “We’re sure this…will bring great value to our rapidly growing cargo operations, will also enable our leading sub-brand to further compete, expand and reach new short and long-range destinations from our hub in Istanbul.”

The GE Aviation GE90-115B-powered twinjet, which has a payload of 102 tonnes, joins nine Airbus A330 Freighters currently in service with Turkish Cargo.