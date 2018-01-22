ATR makes US Comeback

Photo: Silver Airways will acquire 20 ATRs, including 16 ATR 42-600s. (ATR)

Silver Airways is set to become the first US operator of ATR’s -600 series after firming up a deal with the European manufacturer for the acquisition of 20 new turboprops.

Under the terms of the order, announced on January 22, the Floridian carrier will receive 16 ATR 42-600s and four of the larger ATR 72-600s, all of which will be leased from Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC). This consists of 15 newly ordered examples (12 -42s and three -72s), along with five aircraft from its existing portfolio.

ATR CEO Christian Scherer remarked: “It is pleasing to celebrate the New Year by announcing a deal that marks ATR’s comeback to the United States and we welcome Silver Airways to our fleet of operators. We also extend our congratulations to NAC with whom we can celebrate another deal. We are excited that passengers in the US will now be able to enjoy flying in a modern turboprop and experience the comfort of the ATR cabin. With the US having lost some 400 regional routes in the last decade we are confident that Silver Airways’ passengers will certainly appreciate the pleasure of flying onboard the ATR -600 instead of the alternative of a very long drive!”

The incoming aicraft are expected to replace Silver Airways’ existing fleet of 21 Saab 340B turboprops and will be used to increase capacity on existing routes as well as add new services across Florida, the southern US and the Caribbean. Handover of the first example, a 46-seat ATR 42, is expected this March, with deliveries due for completion by 2020.

Martin Møller, Chairman of NAC, added: “The ATR aircraft is firmly established as a cornerstone of NAC’s portfolio of modern regional aircraft. This aircraft type allows us to offer our customers a significant reduction in fuel consumption and one of the most comfortable cabins in its class, through our tailored leasing solutions. We warmly welcome Silver Airways as a new customer and are grateful for the opportunity to have worked closely with the airline to provide an optimal solution to meet their fleet modernisation requirements”.

The deal, the Toulouse-based manufacturers first of the year, builds on a successful 2017 during which it landed firm orders for 113 aircraft, along with a further 40 options.