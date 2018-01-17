Bavarian Boost

Photo: Munich Airport set several new records during 2017. (Munich Airport)

Munich Airport has cemented its position as Germany’s second gateway after establishing several new records. Data released by the Bavarian hub show passenger traffic rose by 5.5% last year to 44.6 million — an all-time high and 2.3m more than its previous best set 12 months before — while aircraft movements increased to almost 405,000, around 10,000 more than 2016. Air freight also grew during the period, up by 7% to 379,000 tons.

“These are outstanding traffic figures, especially when we consider the turbulence the aviation industry is currently experiencing. The massive increases once again underscore our airport’s importance as one of the leading air transportation hubs in Europe,” said Dr Michael Kerkloh, President and CEO of Munich Airport.

Commenting on its strong performance, the facility cited “above-average gains in international traffic”, highlighting a 7% increase in passengers travelling on intercontinental flights (7.3m in total). Demand was also strong on Continental services, which accounted for 27.4m travellers using the airport. Average load factors for the year reached a record 76.5%.

Munich Airport noted its traffic figures had been hampered by airberlin’s bankruptcy late last year. Despite this, the hub welcomed services to nine new destinations — growing its network to 266 in total — and added two new airlines to portfolio.