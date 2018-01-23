Boeing 787-10 Cleared for Service

Photo: The FAA has issued an amended type certificate for the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. (Photo Boeing)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an amended type certificate (ATC) to Boeing for the newest member of its Dreamliner family, the -10.

This caps a successful ten-month flight test programme which started in March 2017 and involved three aircraft. Between them they accumulated around 900 hours during which the company’s flight test team took the jets through a series of trials to confirm the type’s handling, systems and overall performance. Other aviation regulatory agencies are expected to follow the FAA’s lead and certify the aeroplane before it enters service.

Brad Zaback, Vice President and General Manager of the 787 Program, remarked: “We are pleased to have met the rigorous standards set forth by the FAA and are eager to bring the aeroplane to market for our customers. After years of design and testing, or team has proven the quality, safety and reliability of the newest member of the Dreamliner family. We look forward to seeing the jet in service later this year.”

To date, Boeing has more than 170 orders for the 787-10 from nine customers and is expecting to make the first delivery to launch customer, Singapore Airlines, during the first half of the year.