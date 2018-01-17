Boeing Sets New Record

Photo: Boeing has achieved record deliveries for 2017. (Photo Boeing)

Boeing is in a celebratory mood after delivering more commercial aircraft during 2017 than any other manufacturer.

The record total of 763 aircraft means it has beaten its European rival for the sixth consecutive year. The company says the milestone has been achieved by higher outputs from its 737 and 787 families with 529 (including 74 737 MAXs) and 136 deliveries respectively. Over the same period, the company grew its backlog with 912 net orders from 71 customers, valued at $134.8bn. The total extends Boeing’s backlog to a record 5,864 aircraft – at year end – which is equal to about seven years of production.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister remarked: “The record-setting performance is a testament to our employees and supplier partners who continue to innovate new ways to design, build and deliver the most fuel-efficient aeroplanes to our customers around the world. The strong sales activity reflects continuing strong demand for the 737 MAX family, including the ultra-efficient MAX 10 variant that was launched last year, and the market’s increasing preference for Boeing’s family of twin-aisle jet. Our planned production increases over the coming years are designed to satisfy this robust demand.”