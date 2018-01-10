Bombardier C Series Successes

Photo: EgyptAir has signed a firm contract for up to 24 Bombardier CS300 aircraft. (Photo Bombardier)

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft and EgyptAir have signed a firm agreement for the sale of 12 CS300s, along with purchase rights for an additional 12 aircraft.

The announcement follows a letter of intent (LOI) signed by both companies at the Dubai Air Show on November 14. The deal is valued at at $1.1bn at list prices, increasing to $2.2bn if all purchase rights are exercised.

Safwat Musallam, Chairman and CEO, EgyptAir commented: “The CS300’s unique profitability profile will allow us to open new opportunities and fits perfectly into our growth strategy. Our passengers will experience modern and best in class comfort, and we look forward to integrating this innovative and efficient aircraft into our fleet.”

A week earlier Bombardier delivered the first CS300 to Seoul-based Korean Air Lines, the Asian launch customer for the C Series family. The aircraft, HL8092 (c/n 55018), was handed over during a special ceremony at the C Series production facility at Mirabel, Quebec on December 22. The second example, HL8093 (c/n 55019), followed eight days later.

Soo-Keun Lee, Chief Technology Officer, Korean Air Lines remarked: “We have witnessed the C Series’ impressive first year in service, and are pleased to take delivery of our first CS300. When we selected the aircraft in 2011, we knew it would be a terrific addition to our fleet. The aircraft will enable us to reinforce our regional single-aisle operations, while providing a high-level of profitability and customer satisfaction.”

Korean Air’s firm order for ten CS300s was announced on July 29, 2011, firming up the letter of intent (LOI) signed the previous month at the Paris Air Show. The deal also included ten options and an additional ten purchase rights.