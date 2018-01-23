Cobalt Heads to Heathrow

Photo: Cobalt Air will launch direct services from Larnaca to London/Heathrow in March. (Cobalt Air)

Cypriot carrier Cobalt Air has confirmed plans to introduce a daily connection between Larnaca and London/Heathrow on March 27, its third route to the British capital after Stansted and Gatwick.

“We are delighted to add Heathrow to our UK network, which is a key market for Cyprus tourism and business,” Cobalt Air CEO Andrew Madar remarked. “We have quickly become the preferred airline of the Cypriot people; and we can’t wait to show you our great welcome and on-board service as you start your holiday or business trip from London to Cyprus.”

The service, which will use Heathrow’s Terminal 3, will be operated by an Airbus A320 equipped with the airline’s new business class cabin. This consists of 12 seats, set in a spacious, four-abreast layout and featuring a 40in (102cm) pitch.

Commenting on the new route, Cobalt said it was timed “to appeal to both business and leisure passengers.” Flights will depart Larnaca at 12:45 and arrive at Heathrow at 15:45, while the return service leaves London at 17:20 and arrives back in Cyprus at 23:50.