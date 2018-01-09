Delta Goes with Airbus

Photo: Delta has agreed a deal with Airbus for 100 A321neos with options for a further 100. (Photo Airbus)

Delta Air Lines has placed an order for 100 Airbus A321neo ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex configuration) jets, with options for a further 100. The Georgia-based carried has selected the Pratt & Whitney PW1133G-JM geared turbofan engines to power the aircraft.

“This is the right transaction at the right time for our customers, our employees and our shareholders,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “Delta, Airbus and Pratt & Whitney share the same commitment to safety, efficiency, innovation and continuously improving the customer experience. This order for the state-of-the-art A321neo with Pratt’s Pure Power next-generation jet engines reflects our long-term commitment to these values for Delta people and all our constituents.”

Delta is already a strong A321 user having ordered 117 of the ceo variant, although these are powered by CFM International CFM56 engines. The majority of the new aircraft will be delivered from the Airbus US Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama, with deliveries scheduled to run from 2020 through 2023.

Tom Enders, Airbus Chief Executive Officer, said: “We at Airbus are very happy we won this hotly-contested campaign, together with our partner Pratt, and we are proud to serve Delta with the A321neo. This important order will further strengthen our partnership with Delta – one of the world’s best airlines – which we have developed over many years. It is also good news for our employees in Mobile, Alabama, where most of the Delta planes will be manufactured. We look forward to seeing the A321neo ACF flying in Delta colours soon.”

The A321neos will be configured with 197 seats including 20 in First Class, 30 in Delta Comfort+ and 147 in the main cabin. They will also feature on-demand inflight entertainment, high-speed satellite Wi-Fi and power points, while streamed video content will be available at every seat.