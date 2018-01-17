Ethiopian Signs for 737 Freighters

Photo: Ethiopian Airlines has agreed to lease the first two AEI-converted Boeing 737-800SF freighters from GECAS. (Photo GECAS)

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services has agreed a deal with GECAS to lease the first two Boeing 737-800SF freighters converted by Aeronautical Engineers Inc (AEI). The first airframe is due for delivery in June with the second following next January.

“We are excited to take delivery of these first ever AEI-converted 737-800SFs,” explained Tewolde Gebremariam, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO. “The aircraft will be a great complement to our existing fleet of 777 and 757 freighters. We are expanding our cargo fleet and network to support trade within Africa and with the rest of the world by facilitating the export of perishables and the import of high value goods into the continent.”

Once converted the aircraft can accommodate 11 full-height containers plus one AEP/AEH and has a main deck payload of up to 52,000lb (23,587kg). The jets will also feature AEI’s hydraulically operated cargo door.

Richard Greener, GECAS SVP & Manager Cargo Aircraft Group, remarked: “We have been working with AEI on this programme since 2015 and look forward to delivering the first AEI converted 737-800SF to Ethiopian Airlines. The airline is joining a growing number of combination carriers planning to operate this aircraft either for replacement of ageing freighters or for growth.”

In other news the carrier has finalised a shareholder agreement with the Government of Zambia for the relaunch of Zambia Airways. Under the terms of the deal Ethiopian will hold a 45% stake in the carrier.

Gebremariam remarked: “The launching of Zambia Airways will enable the travelling public in Zambia and the Southern African region to enjoy greater connectivity options, thereby facilitating the flow of investment, trade and tourism, and contributing to the socio-economic growth of the country and the region.

“As an indigenous and truly Pan-African airline, we firmly believe that it is only through partnerships among African carriers that the aviation industry of the continent will be able to get its fair share of the African market, currently heavily skewed in favour of non-African airlines, and play its rightful role in availing efficient air connectivity within Africa as well as with the rest of the world.”