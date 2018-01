Current Issue

February 2018In the February issue of Airliner World, we shine the spotlight on Canadian leisure carrier Air Transat as it celebrates its 30th anniversary. We also cast a critical eye on a tie-up between European aerospace giant Airbus and Bombardier that may have thrown the new-generation C Series a potential lifeline, and we join Swiss watchmaker Breitling on the trip of a lifetime, circumnavigating the globe in a classic Douglas DC-3. <br><br>Elsewhere in this edition, we profile Denmark’s first seaplane carrier, Nordic Seaplanes, put Embraer’s Legacy 450 business jet through its paces, and visit Snoopy’s own airport, Charles M Schulz Sonoma County. We also take a look at easyJet’s orange revolution at Liverpool, preview Emirates’ new First-Class Suite, and SIA Engineering CEO Png Kim Chiang tells us about the challenges facing the Singapore-based MRO. <br><br>Lastly, we bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including LOT Polish Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8, Airbus starts final assembly of the A330-800, WestJet partners up with Pacific Coastal Airlines to provide a new regional offering, and FedEx Express signs up as launch customer for Textron Aviation’s Cessna SkyCourier 408. <br><br>We also have all our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs, and we give you the chance to win a year’s subscription in our caption competition.

