Gulfstream Delivers Final G450

Photo: Gulfstream has delivered the last G450 off the production line. (Photo Gulfstream Aerospace)

Gulfstream Aerospace has delivered the last G450 built to Dominion Energy. The aircraft, N607D (c/n 4365), was handed over to the Virginia-based firm on January 19.

“For the past 12 years, the G450 has been one of the best-selling business jets in the industry, beloved by pilots and passengers alike for its technological advances, smooth handling, impressive range and unsurpassed passenger comfort,” said Mark Burns, President, Gulfstream.

Gulfstream announced it was ending production of the G450 in October 2016 as it transitioned to the new G500. The Savannah-based manufacturer built more than 360 G450s, with the fleet amassing more than 964,000 hours and in excess of 461,000 flights.

“During its 30-year history, the GIV series transformed business aviation, and the G500 is already well on its way to doing the same, with the industry’s first active control sidesticks and the most integrated application of touch-screen controls in the flight deck,” Burns added.

“The G450 made its mark in aviation history and remains an important member of the Gulfstream family. We will continue to provide industry-leading product support and sustaining engineering for our G450 customers.”

Gulfstream has also announced a range increase for the G500. The new jet will be capable of flying 5,200nm (9,630km) at Mach 0.85 or 4,400nm (8,149km) at Mach 0.90. Five G500s are currently taking part in flight testing, with type certification expected in early 2018.