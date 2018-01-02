Mauritania Takes Africa’s First MAX

Photo: Mauritania Airlines International has taken delivery of its Boeing 737 MAX 8. The airline signed for the jet at the Paris Air Show. (Photo Key-James Ronayne)

Mauritania Airlines International has taken delivery of its Boeing 737 MAX 8, making it the first African operator of the type. The jet, registered 5T-CLJ (c/n 64299), was ferried from Boeing Field to the carrier’s Nouakchott base over December 20 and 21.

“We are proud to be the first carrier in Africa to operate the 737 MAX,” said Mohamed Radhi Bennahi, CEO of Mauritania Airlines International. “The introduction of the 737 MAX into the growing Mauritanian fleet will help to profitably grow our network as we introduce new routes to Europe and the Middle East.”

Mauritania Airlines International’s fleet also includes a 737-800, a -700, two -500s and a single Embraer ERJ 145LR.

Marty Bentrott, Senior Vice President sales for Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Russia & Central Asia, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said: “We are delighted that Mauritania Airlines International becomes the first operator of the MAX in Africa and I would like to thank everyone at the airline for their partnership and continued faith in the 737 programme. The 737 MAX will be a great addition to its fleet providing greater efficiency, range and passenger comfort to its operations.”