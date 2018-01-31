More Neos for Pegasus

Photo: Pegasus will acquire 25 Airbus A321neos after firming up its outstanding purchase options. (Airbus)

Pegasus Airlines is set to expand its Airbus A320neo Family fleet after firming up outstanding purchase options. The deal, signed in late December, is part of the 100-aircraft commitment placed by the Turkish low-cost carrier in 2012, consisting of 75 firm orders and 25 purchase options. It covers the acquisition of 25 A321neo ACFs (Airbus Cabin Flex), recently rolled out by the European aerospace firm as a precursor to its long-range A321LR and featuring a new rear fuselage section, modified passenger door configuration and seating for up to 240 passengers.

Commenting on the commitment, Pegasus Airlines CEO Mehmet T Nane said: “Turkey’s position in the global aviation market strengthens further every day and we are an important part of this transformation. The order placed in 2012 was the biggest in Turkey’s aviation history at the time and we now have an agreement to firm up an additional 25 options.”

The first five examples from the latest order are due for delivery in 2022, with a further ten aircraft following in 2023, and in 2024.