New Additions for Virgin

Photo: Virgin Atlantic is adding four Airbus A330-200s to its fleet. (Virgin Atlantic)

Virgin Atlantic has welcomed the first of four Airbus A330-200s into its fleet. The carrier currently operates ten of the longer A330-300s but is adding the 287-seat jets on a 12-month lease to provide cover for its Boeing 787 Dreamliners, several of which were grounded late last year following issues with their Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 powerplants.

Phil Maher, EVP Operations for Virgin Atlantic, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming four A330-200s to the Virgin Atlantic fleet this March. These aircraft will add resilience to our flying programme in light of an industry-wide shortage of Trent 1000 engines used on our 787 aircraft.”

Three former airberlin examples, G-VMNK (c/n 403) Daydream Believer, G-VWND (c/n 476) Scarlett O’Hara, G-VMIK (c/n 432) Honky Tonk Woman are expected to enter service in March with the fourth, G-VLNM Strawberry Fields, due to follow later this spring. All feature Wi-Fi connectivity and are configured in a three-class layout, including 19 fully flat beds in Business, 46 seats in Premium Economy and 222 in Economy.

The aircraft will initially operate flights from Manchester to New York, Boston, San Francisco and Barbados.