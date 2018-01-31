Niki Lands Niki

Photo: Niki suspended services in December but plans to relaunch in March following its acquisition by Niki Lauda's Laudamotion. (BOAC/Jan Arik Ittensammer)

Former motor racing champion and aviation entrepreneur Niki Lauda is set to regain control of Austrian low-cost carrier Niki. The Vienna-based airline, which Lauda created in 2003, filed for insolvency in December after parent airberlin ceased operations, having run into financial difficulties.

Announcing its preferred bidder on January 23, the carrier’s administrators Ulla Reisch and Lucas Floether said: “In the early hours of this morning Laudamotion emerged from a transparent bidding process as the best bidder.” They did not disclose a purchase price, though German weekly Bild am Sonntag – quoting undisclosed sourced close to the deal – claimed Lauda paid €30.3m for the carrier and will inject a further €16.5m in liquidity.

The 68-year-old said he plans to retain almost all of Niki’s 1,000 employees and has secured 15 aircraft ahead of a planned relaunch this March.

Laudamotion’s acquisition marks the latest twist in a long-running saga. In late December, Niki’s administrators tentatively agreed to sell the carrier to International Airlines Group (IAG) – which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia – for €20m, plus a further €16.5m in liquidity. The conglomerate had intended to transform the carrier into an Austrian subsidiary of its Spanish budget offshoot Vueling. However, the deal subsequently fell through on January 8 after an administrative court in Berlin halted the sale and ruled that Niki’s insolvency should be handled in Austria. The firm submitted a second offer a week later when the process reopened but lost out to Laudamotion. IAG said it was “disappointed” it will not be able to develop the airline and enable the carrier to “grow stronger” as part of the group.

This came just weeks after Niki was forced to suspend operations and file for insolvency after Lufthansa abandoned its deal to acquire the airline. The German flag carrier attributed its decision to concerns raised by the European Commission, which said it would not grant regulatory approve on the basis such a tie-up would “pose clear risks to Austrian, German and Swiss consumers and to effective competition”.