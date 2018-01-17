Q400s for Conair

Photo: Conair has acquired six Bombardier Dash 8-Q400s. (Photo Bombardier)

Firefighting specialist Conair has purchased six Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 Multirole aircraft in a deal valued at approximately $206m.

The turboprops will be modified to incorporate an enhanced version of Conair’s Retardant Delivery System. The retardant tank can be removed and reinstalled in the field in a matter of hours.

“The enhanced Q400 Multirole has the most advanced airtanker capabilities of any aircraft in service today,” said Barry Marsden, Chairman & CEO, Conair. “The Q400 Multirole’s versatility delivers optimal value by accommodating year-round service in passenger, cargo, combi-transport, medevac, emergency response, surveillance and patrol without compromising state-of-the-art airtanker capabilities.”

The Q400 Multirole can operate out of unprepared strips, conduct steep approaches and carry out short take offs.

Stéphane Leroy, Vice President, Bombardier Specialized Aircraft, remarked: “Combining turboprop economics and jet-like performance, the Q400 Multirole delivers exceptional value. The Q400 Multirole is the ideal aircraft to meet Conair’s needs, offering a unique ability to serve diverse and challenging environments.”