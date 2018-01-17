Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Q400s for Conair

Published: January 17th, 2018

Photo: Conair has acquired six Bombardier Dash 8-Q400s. (Photo Bombardier)

 

Firefighting specialist Conair has purchased six Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 Multirole aircraft in a deal valued at approximately $206m.

The turboprops will be modified to incorporate an enhanced version of Conair’s Retardant Delivery System.  The retardant tank can be removed and reinstalled in the field in a matter of hours.

“The enhanced Q400 Multirole has the most advanced airtanker capabilities of any aircraft in service today,” said Barry Marsden, Chairman & CEO, Conair.  “The Q400 Multirole’s versatility delivers optimal value by accommodating year-round service in passenger, cargo, combi-transport, medevac, emergency response, surveillance and patrol without compromising state-of-the-art airtanker capabilities.”

The Q400 Multirole can operate out of unprepared strips, conduct steep approaches and carry out short take offs.

Stéphane Leroy, Vice President, Bombardier Specialized Aircraft, remarked: “Combining turboprop economics and jet-like performance, the Q400 Multirole delivers exceptional value.  The Q400 Multirole is the ideal aircraft to meet Conair’s needs, offering a unique ability to serve diverse and challenging environments.”

