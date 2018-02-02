Air Sénégal Firms A330neo Deal

Photo: Air Sénégal has firmed up its MOU for two Airbus A330neos. (Photo Airbus)

National carrier Air Sénégal has signed a firm order for two Airbus A330neos. The fledgling airline originally signed a memorandum of understanding for the aircraft in November at the Dubai Airshow. The firm agreement was signed in Dakar by Philippe Bohn, CEO Air Sénégal, and Fouad Attar, Head of Commercial Aircraft Airbus Africa Middle East, during French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the African nation.

“These A330neo aircraft will contribute to developing our medium and long-haul network,” remarked Bohn. “It is important for us to begin our commercial activities with aircraft that are both reliable and economical, while offering our passengers unrivaled comfort. This order demonstrates our ambitions for this new airline.”

Attar added: “We are pleased to count Air Sénégal as a new customer. These A330neos will enable Air Sénégal to benefit from unbeatable economics and to offer its passengers an outstanding level of comfort and travel experience in its market.”