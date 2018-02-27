Cebu Pacific Heads to Melbourne

Photo: Cebu Pacific will serve its new Manila-Melbourne route using Airbus A330-300s. (Photo Airbus)

Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific will launch direct flights from Manila to Melbourne on August 14. The thrice-weekly service will be flown using 436-seat Airbus A330-300s.

“We are thrilled to secure Cebu Pacific Air at Melbourne Airport in a move that creates more choice and frequency for travellers flying to and from the Philippines and beyond,” said Melbourne Airport Chief of Aviation Simon Gandy. “There is significant traveller demand in the route especially in the visiting friends and relatives market, as well as the growing business traveller market segment. Recent Tourism Australia data revealed in the first five months of 2017 Filipino visitor numbers to Australia were up 21%, and there’s no doubt that there’s room for this to continue.”

Cebu Pacific will be the second carrier to serve the Manila-Melbourne route, Philippine Airlines being the other. The low-cost carrier’s new service will add a further 136,406 seats both ways per year to the market.

Gandy is optimistic that demand for to and from Melbourne will continue to grow and help the airport expand its network.

“Our traveller numbers are now approaching 100,000 people every day, and this underpins the strategic importance of investing in our airport,” he explained. “We’re focused on improving our airport facilities with upgrades both inside the terminal building and airside. The most important part of our investment in the coming years will be our proposed third runway, which will enable us to provide even more opportunity for international visitors to access Melbourne and Victoria, and more options for Victorian travellers heading off to see the world.”