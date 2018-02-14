EASA Issues A320neo Family Directive

Photo: EASA has issued an emergency Airworthiness Directive regarding Airbus A320neo family aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM geared turbofan (GTF) engines. (Photo Airbus)

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued an emergency Airworthiness Directive regarding Airbus A320neo family aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM geared turbofan (GTF) engines. The edict, issued on February 9, follows what EASA describes as “several occurrences of engine in-flight shut-downs (IFSD) and rejected take-offs involving A320neo aircraft”.

The agency’s directive said: “While investigation is ongoing to determine the root cause, preliminary findings indicate that the affected engines, which have high pressure compressor aft hub modification embodied from ESN P770450, are more susceptible to IFSD.”

Meanwhile, in a statement Pratt & Whitney said: “We continue to evaluate the impact of findings last week relating to a knife edge seal on the High-Pressure Compressor (HPC) aft hub on a limited number of PW1100G-JM engines that power Airbus A320neo Family aircraft.” The company implemented an engineering change in mid-2017 that was intended to improve the durability of the knife edge seal for this engine. Powerplants incorporating this engineering change entered revenue service on customer aircraft in December.

The EASA directive specifies engine serial numbers P770450 onwards and warns that, if not corrected, it could lead to duel engine IFSD.

To address this potentially unsafe condition, Airbus has issued its own Alert Operators Transmission instructing airlines to de-pair affected engines and discontinue extended range two-engine operations (ETOPS) for aircraft fitted with these engines. The European manufacturer says it’s working with Pratt & Whitney to find the cause of the problem and both companies are supporting customers and operators to “minimise any disruption”.

Airbus confirmed that there are currently 113 PW1100 powered A320neo aircraft in service, flying with 18 customers, and of these, 43 suspect engines are fitted to 32 A320/A321neos. It is understood that 21 aircraft have one of the modified engines, while 11 have been flying with both engines in that configuration. Pratt & Whitney has delivered more than 50 new engines to Airbus’ final assembly lines to await installation on customer aircraft. Neither company would disclose which airlines have been affected by the directive.