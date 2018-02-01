Oman Air Joins MAX Club

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: February 1st, 2018

Photo: Oman Air's first Boeing 737 MAX 8 was delivered on January 31. (Photo Boeing/Craig Larsen)

 

Flag carrier Oman Air has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8, A4O-MA (c/n 43294).  The jet, the first of 30 examples the airline has on order, was handed over on January 31.

“At Oman Air, offering the best possible on-board experience is key to our success and the 737 MAX has already earned a reputation for its exceptional performance, efficiency and guest experience,” said Abdulaziz Al-Raisi, Acting CEO, Oman Air.  “The aircraft will be a perfect complement to our 737 family as we continue to expand our operations and play an increasingly active role in promoting Oman for business as well as a unique tourism destination, which is growing rapidly in popularity with every passing year.”

Oman Air’s MAX 8 will seat 162 passengers in a two-class layout. Business Class will consist of 12 newly designed seats featuring a 17in Thales Gen V, touch-screen AVANTE monitor.  Economy Class features 150 seats with a similar 10.2in monitor.

