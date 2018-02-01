Oman Air Joins MAX Club

Photo: Oman Air's first Boeing 737 MAX 8 was delivered on January 31. (Photo Boeing/Craig Larsen)

Flag carrier Oman Air has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8, A4O-MA (c/n 43294). The jet, the first of 30 examples the airline has on order, was handed over on January 31.

“At Oman Air, offering the best possible on-board experience is key to our success and the 737 MAX has already earned a reputation for its exceptional performance, efficiency and guest experience,” said Abdulaziz Al-Raisi, Acting CEO, Oman Air. “The aircraft will be a perfect complement to our 737 family as we continue to expand our operations and play an increasingly active role in promoting Oman for business as well as a unique tourism destination, which is growing rapidly in popularity with every passing year.”

Oman Air’s MAX 8 will seat 162 passengers in a two-class layout. Business Class will consist of 12 newly designed seats featuring a 17in Thales Gen V, touch-screen AVANTE monitor. Economy Class features 150 seats with a similar 10.2in monitor.