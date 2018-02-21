Oriens Aviation MRO Takes Off

Photo: Luca Zatti,Service Centre Manager Pilatus Aircraft (left), celebrates with Oriens Aviation CEO Edwin Brenninkmeyer on the opening of the new Pilatus Service Centre at London Biggin Hill Airport. (Photo Oriens Aviation)

Biggin Hill-based Oriens Aviation, the exclusive British Isles Pilatus Centre, formally launched its new MRO on February 15, at an event attended by 130 guests. The facility, which has undergone a significant refurbishment and welcomed several new staff, will provide maintenance support for UK-based Pilatus PC-12 turboprop aircraft.

Edwin Brenninkmeyer, founder and CEO of Oriens Aviation, said: “Avalon Aero’s facility at London Biggin Hill Airport became available for purchase at exactly the right time to facilitate Oriens’ expansion. It reinforces our company’s commitment to the world’s best-selling single-engined turboprop, complementing our sales activity with AOC and pilot training advisory, MRO and warranty work.”

Brenninkmeyer, who has been based at Biggin Hill since 2010, believes the airport is the ideal location for the MRO.

“Looking to the future is why we have chosen London Biggin Hill as our location. It is the closest business aviation airport to London with full IFR facilities, customs, extended opening hours and the lowest aeronautical fees for the abundance of services provided. Furthermore, Biggin Hill is specifically targeting new business aviation activity. It can only be hugely advantageous for us to be based at a thriving, expanding business aviation hub – right where all the action is.”

Luca Zatti, Service Centre Manager for Pilatus Aircraft, commented: “People always ask what the ‘PC’ stands for in the PC-12. It stands for ‘Pilatus Class,’ – which is an attitude and a behaviour. It stands for quality, integrity and professionalism – all attributes which we associate with Oriens Aviation. The Oriens team is a great ambassador for our brand.”