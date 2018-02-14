Qantas Unveils Dream Livery

Photo: Qantas has unveiled a new special livery on its fourth Dreamliner. (Photo Qantas)

Australian flag carrier Qantas has unveiled a special scheme honouring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians on its fourth Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, VH-ZND (c/n 63390).

The stunning design is based on the 1991 painting Yam Dreaming, created by late Northern Territory artist and senior Anmatyerre woman, Emily Kame Kngwarreye. It has been adapted for use on the aircraft by Indigenous design studio Balarinji.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said: “As the national carrier we’re thrilled to showcase another piece of Indigenous culture on one of our aircraft, and to reiterate our ongoing commitment to reconciliation with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. It’s a beautiful, bold artwork and so we hope it catches people’s eye and sparks a conversation about our country’s dynamic Indigenous culture.”

The Dreamliner will be named Emily Kame Kngwarreye in tribute to the artist. It is due to be delivered from Seattle to Alice Springs on March 2, where it will be welcomed by Emily’s family before flying to Sydney and Melbourne for crew familiarisation flights on the airline’s domestic network. It is due to enter service on international routes, including the Perth-London service, from late March.