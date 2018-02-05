Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News South African Alters London Service

South African Alters London Service

Published: February 5th, 2018

Photo: SAA will place the Airbus A330-300 on its Heathrow service from March 25. (Photo Airbus)

 

South African Airways (SAA) will introduce its Airbus A330-300 fleet on flights to London from March 25.  As part of the changes, the carrier is reducing the frequency of flights from Johannesburg to Heathrow to a single daily rotation.

“We have decided to focus on those areas of our business that will enhance our efficiencies, bring more value to our customers and produce improved overall performance of the airline,” said SAA CEO, Vuyani Jarana.  “Network optimisation is one such area that can contribute towards containing our costs and we introduced some initiatives that must yield dividends to return the business to commercial sustainability in the shortest time possible.”

The remodelling of the international network follows a similar change to its domestic and regional offering at the end of last year.

Jarana said the A330-300 will provide customers with a “significantly improved on-board Business and Economy product, with state-of-the-art technology, increased comfort and capacity”.

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP