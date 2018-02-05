South African Alters London Service

Photo: SAA will place the Airbus A330-300 on its Heathrow service from March 25. (Photo Airbus)

South African Airways (SAA) will introduce its Airbus A330-300 fleet on flights to London from March 25. As part of the changes, the carrier is reducing the frequency of flights from Johannesburg to Heathrow to a single daily rotation.

“We have decided to focus on those areas of our business that will enhance our efficiencies, bring more value to our customers and produce improved overall performance of the airline,” said SAA CEO, Vuyani Jarana. “Network optimisation is one such area that can contribute towards containing our costs and we introduced some initiatives that must yield dividends to return the business to commercial sustainability in the shortest time possible.”

The remodelling of the international network follows a similar change to its domestic and regional offering at the end of last year.

Jarana said the A330-300 will provide customers with a “significantly improved on-board Business and Economy product, with state-of-the-art technology, increased comfort and capacity”.