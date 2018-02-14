Thanks on a ’plane

Photo: Virgin Atlantic A340-642 G-VNAP emerges from the Air Livery hangar at Manchester Airport with its new titles thanking the carrier's staff. (Photo Virgin Atlantic)

Virgin Atlantic has introduced a special livery dedicated to its 9,000 employees. Airbus A340-642 G-VNAP (c/n 622) has been returned to service after a spell in storage to enable the airline to meet capacity demands while some of its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet are grounded due to ongoing issues with their Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines. The jet, renamed Sleeping Beauty Rejuvenated, features additional titles on the fuselage recognising the work of the airline’s global workforce. It is also one of only two aircraft, Dreamliner G-VNEW Birthday Girl being the other, to feature an upright version of the airline’s famous ‘Flying Lady’.

Craig Kreeger, CEO of Virgin Atlantic said: “The people of Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays have made our business and our brand what it is today. They’re both our magic ingredient and our greatest strength. We wanted to take the opportunity to do something special with this aircraft to recognise all the hard work that goes on day in and day out across Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays, so the ‘big Virgin Atlantic thank you’ message is for every one of our 9,000 people. Paired with the special edition of our iconic Flying Lady, we hope we’ve created something our people can feel proud of, which is also eye catching and fun for our customers.”

The A340 has undergone an extensive overhaul prior to its return to service. The three-class cabin consists of 225 seats in Economy, 38 in Premium Economy and 45 in Upper Class.